We have new faces at Bekkum! You may have seen different faces moving around the library during the week, putting away materials, getting new items ready for you and preparing fun things for our youth programs and handout too. Luann, Dennis and Baylee have all decided to generously give some time out of their busy weeks to help us help you at Bekkum. These three volunteers have really made a huge difference in all the things we are able to accomplish in a week – helping your items get to you faster, getting things back on the shelves in a quick, orderly manner, making the library look neat and fresh, and helping us get information to you. If you have an hour or two a month and are interested in a fun, relaxed place to help others — Bekkum Memorial Library needs you. Maybe casual reading to after school kids is your interest, or cutting out craft materials for programs — working alone or with others — we’ll find something that suits you. Please call 634-4419 or stop in at 206 N. Main St. in Westby for more information on volunteering.
Check out the Lucky Day and Red Hot New Cart for the following: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (best seller in both large and regular print), “In the Land of the Everliving” by Lawhead (fantasy), “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn (historical fiction), and “Sophia, Princess Among Beasts” by James Patterson. New on the movie shelves are “John Wick Chapter 3” with Keanu Reeves, “The Hustle” starring Anne Hathaway, “Avengers Endgame” starring Robert Downey Jr., “Tomorrow Man” with John Lithgow and “Pokemon Detective Pikachu.” For your TV series binge-watching we have “Jamestown Season 3” (PBS) and “Young Sheldon Season 2” (CBS). Stop in soon to see all the latest!
