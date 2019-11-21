This early cold weather has taken many of us by surprise, but yes, we still live in Wisconsin. If you’d like to read more about cold weather back in history, the library is the place. “Coins in a Half-Filled Jar” by Harlan Flick takes you back to the 1950s and ‘60s with a large family trying to make ends meet, including the chapter “Digging Worms in Wintertime.” “Wisconsin Winter From the Air” is a Wisconsin Public TV DVD/Blu-ray showing the gorgeous landscape and some of our active winter pastimes in Wisconsin.
Maybe you’re looking for the perfect way to spend your time off. Try “Great Wisconsin Winter Weekend” by Andrews for festivals, sports and an all-around guide to winter enjoyment. All those who work outdoors will appreciate “The Coldest Day of the Year: True (Fall and Winter) Stories from a Wisconsin Farm” by Ralph. “The Poetry of Cold: A Collection of Writings about Winter, Wolves & Love” by Poe is the perfect assortment of artwork and writings dedicated to the season of chills.
Are you the person who longs for warmth and sunshine? Bekkum can still fill your needs with tales to warm your soul and DVDs to speed up your heart rate. Try an educational, fun DVD for the littles with “Wild Kratts: Wild Winter Creatures!”, “Bob the Builder: Bob’s Winter Build” and “Peppa Pig: Cold Winter Day.” Be sure to talk with your little one about what they can teach you from the DVD. Maybe a good thriller will get your heart pumping to warm you up. Check out “The Revenant” (based on the novel by Michael Punke) starring Leonardo Dicaprio – a legendary explorer is left for dead in the wilderness and must navigate the winter landscape to live. Bekkum also has numerous heartwarming Hallmark movies – including “Mr. Miracle,” in which an angel (Harry Mills) is send down to help a community college student realize her life purpose. Get all these and more at 206 N. Main St. in Westby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.