Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

Bring the whole family for a holly, jolly good time at the annual Holiday Santa Visit this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bekkum Community Room, 206 N. Main St. in Westby. We’ll be creating fun make and take holiday decorations and nature crafts. Our Friends of Bekkum Library group is providing holiday cookies for the children to decorate (and enjoy) and the Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee is providing delicious milk to round out our snacking. There will be holiday stories and carols, along with visits from area royalty. The main feature of the event is the jolly old elf himself – Santa, specially directed to Bekkum Memorial Library by Nate Hanson. Families are welcome to snap their own pictures and share their list of wishes for Christmas.

Further holiday festivities include Get Crafty: Pretty 3-D Paper Stars with Luann on Monday, Dec. 9, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Drop in to learn this easy, simple holiday (or any time of the year) craft. All supplies are provided, simply call the library at 608-34-4419 for more information and follow us on Facebook to see samples and previous Crafty events.

Our new Youth Program Coordinator Jenna has plenty of fun after-school activities planned for grades K-6 on Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. With your permission, your child can get off the school bus near the library and join in on a snack, games, stories, building and making. On Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m., Miss Jenna has Pre-K story-time fun for infants through 4-year-old children, including easy crafts, movement and song activities, and snacks for littles. Call the library to find out more information on building those literacy skills in your children and grandchildren.

