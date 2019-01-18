New Year – new you, or maybe just a bit changed you! Bekkum Memorial Library has new resources for you to expand your knowledge and to change up your business, your health, your mindset and your relationships. Check out Prevention, the lifestyle magazine featuring articles about wellness, food and nutrition, weight loss and fitness. Take a humorous look at dating in “How to Date Men When You Hate Men” – comedienne Blythe Robertson assures that any date you can mess up, she can top tenfold. And anyway, was that really a date in the first place?
In “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland,” Patrick Keefe delves into The Troubles beginning with a 38-year-old-mother of 10 dragged from her home, her children clinging to her legs. Never seen again, everyone knew the I.R.A. was responsible.
“Nolo’s Quick LLC: All You Need to Know About Limited Liabilities Companies (Quick & Legal)” is the startup business guide to protecting your personal liability. With simplified LLC concepts, this book helps the reader decide whether to form an LLC or some other type of business entity.
Looking for a way to connect with your child or grandchild? “Say Something” is an inspiring children’s picture book with an empowering story about finding your voice and using it to make the world a better place.
Maybe you are looking to connect with your roots. Whether you are just beginning to dabble or are a long-time Ancestry.com subscriber, “The Unofficial Guide to Ancestry.com” helps you get the most out of your subscription with tips and screenshots on how to navigate the site and find information faster. Bekkum ML staff can also assist in your genealogy hunt with internet resources provided through Badgerlink. We’re here to help create a better you. Just stop in or call 608-634-4419.
