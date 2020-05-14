Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though our doors have been closed, we have switched gears with our programming here at Bekkum Memorial Library. Through our two-year grant with PBS Wisconsin, we’ve already hosted two online STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning sessions, and hope to continue the format throughout the summer (or until our doors re-open).

The program is focused on ages 4 through 8, and families are encouraged to take part in the hour-and-a-half sessions filled with discovery and fun. In our April session, participants discovered fantastic bridges and what it takes to build them. They then built their own bridges out of simple materials in their own homes and shared their creations with the group. Our May session focused on ramps, friction and motion with Cat in the Hat and more great investigation and giggles! Follow us on Facebook @bekkumlibrary or our website wrlsweb.org/westby/ for further updates on more fun PBS virtual learning programs.

Are you finally bored with video binging and need a spark in your life? We continue to build our website with free virtual resources for all ages. Try an online Gale Course on our website’s news Home Learning Support tab. With your library card, these free courses cover hundreds of interests including college readiness, law and legal, healthcare and medical and design and computer. Popular personal development courses include Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search and Listen to Your Heart and Success will Follow. Discover Sign Language and Speed Spanish are just two of the many language options. The next sessions begin on May 13 and June 17, just go to our website and sign up today. As always, we are here to help you with any questions you may have, just call 608-634-4419 Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0