We are looking forward to Carve In 3 at Bekkum Memorial Library on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual event has grown considerably in three years and is a terrific opportunity to interact with numerous carvers. Interested in learning the skill of woodcarving?
Attendees can view carving in action and there will be mini sessions throughout the day. The featured carver is John Overby of Dry Creek Carving. New this year is a lunch available for purchase – enjoy barbecues, chips and bars donated by the Friends of Bekkum group. Many of the beautiful, creative carvings are also available for purchase. Be sure to sign up for the carving and book give-aways and stop in to the library after your visit to check out all the new woodcarving titles we have for you, including two books by Hajny – “Carving Deer… and Carving Bear: Patterns and Reference for Realistic Carving.” Also available are “Carving the Human Face: Capturing Character and Expression in Wood” by Phares, “Caricature Carvers Showcase” and “Halloween Woodcarving: Frightfully Fun Projects” by Joslyn-Carhart. These and several other wonderful woodcarving books were donated to the library by Dr. Roger Hatlem, area former educator and woodcarving master.
Are you interested in donating your time, but don’t want to be bogged down with too much to do or too often? We can find the perfect fit of volunteer duties to your interests and needs – from once a week to once a month. Simply applying labels to new books is an easy, relaxing task that only takes a few minutes. Maybe you can help shelve books and DVDs, or repair materials – we can train you in these simple tasks, too. Our children’s programs can always use an assistant — someone to prepare activities, serve snacks and help find books. Stop in or call Bekkum Memorial Library at 608-634-4419 for more information.
