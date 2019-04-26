Have you checked out the Red Hot & New Cart at Bekkum Memorial Library lately? It’s filled with new Young Adult and Adult Fiction and Non-fiction. You’ll find great new historical fiction, romances, westerns, large print and books on CD. New to the Bekkum shelves include “A Gambler’s Jury” by Methos – a thrilling legal drama where attorney Dani Rollins, used to pushing judges and prosecutors to their limits in defense of the innocent, finds herself in a fight for a mentally challenged teen with the district attorney’s office part of the sinister game. In the first book of the Wyldhaven series, “Not a Sparrow Falls” by Bonner, schoolteacher Charlotte is thrilled the long journey west has gotten her away from a low-down skunk of a former suitor – but then the bullets begin to fly.
Looking for fantasy that moves beyond “Game of Thrones”—try the critically acclaimed epic saga “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by James. A gripping, action packed Marvel Comics meets Tolkien, drawing from African history and mythology, “Black Leopard” is the story of Tracker, a hunter employed to find a mysterious missing boy. Following the boy’s scent from ancient city to deep forests, Tracker’s ragtag group are set upon by those who don’t want the boy found – but why?
In Evanovich’s latest “Look Alive Twenty-Five,” there’s nothing like the Red River Deli in Trenton – pastrami, coleslaw, and disappearing managers. Hilarious sidekick Lula thinks it’s alien abductions; the police are baffled. Stephanie Plum better figure it out before she’s next!
The latest health focus, gardening, craft and cookbooks, as well has local, Wisconsin and national historical books are also featured. Take a look at “Heartland: a Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Smarsh and “Delish: Eat Like Every Day’s the Weekend.” All these and more at 206 N. Main St. in Westby.
