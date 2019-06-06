It’s that most wonderful time of the year – summer reading at Bekkum, June 8-Aug. 3. This year, as last, our program focuses on readers of all ages from infants to adults.
From the Collaborative Summer Library Program website, “In the summer of 2019, 16,000 libraries across the country will celebrate space exploration in their summer reading programs.
The slogan “A Universe of Stories” was chosen by library professionals to help inspire children of all ages to dream big, believe in themselves, and create their own story. The Collaborative Summer Library Program and STAR Net are partnering to share STEM resources with these libraries,” and Bekkum ML is no exception.
We’ll blast off starting Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. building Planet Spinners, so stop in to get your Space Passport (kids) or Out of this World Review (teens/adults).
Weekly drawings for prizes for all ages will take place beginning Monday, June 17, with the Friends of Bekkum generously donating adult and teen gift certificates to local businesses.
We are also partnering with the Vernon County UW-Extension 4-H program for Westby Readers 4-H SPIN Project – a fun way to experience creativity, community, science and reading. This eight-week program for kindergarten through fourth-graders begins June 12 and meets Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Sign up today! Bring the whole crew for the first Family Movie Night of the summer: “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Friday, June 14, at 6:30 – free to all.
This summer learning program will coincide with NASA’s 60 years of achievement and its celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.
Why should kids have all the fun? Here at Bekkum Memorial Library, we want adults to be excited about summer reading too, which is why we have a variety of interesting, inspiring materials and programs for ages 18-plus from out-of-this-world book clubs to cave exploration and stargazing.
We have something for everyone! Check our Facebook page @bekkumlibrary and website www.wrlsweb.org/westby/ for updates, details and more events!
