Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

Due to the quickly developing COVID-19 outbreak in our nation, and with the safety of our patrons, volunteers and employees in mind, we have adjusted services. We will be closed to patrons and all programs canceled or postponed until it is deemed safe to open by state, county and city administration. It is still a top priority of Bekkum Memorial Library to assist the community in any way we are able. Staff will be in limited hours Monday through Saturday to assist you via phone or email. The Wi-Fi will also still be available which patrons can access outside the building. Expiration dates on materials will be extended until we reopen. We also remind you to follow us on Facebook @bekkumlibrary for our latest updates, along with helpful tips.

We’ve also posted some great resources for families facing the sudden switch to developing an education schedule from home. Check out our Home Learning Support tab on our website at www.wrlsweb.org/westby/ for tips on creating an age-appropriate schedule, and links to free websites, activities and resources. We will be adding resources daily. Our grant partner PBS Wisconsin has a blog post with links for students PreK through 12th grade, family and educator resources at pbswisconsin.org/article/family-resources-and-support-for-home-learning-from-pbs-wisconsin/. Smithsonian’s TweenTribune tweentribune.com/ has articles for students in K-12, teachers and a Spanish version. You can set the reading level for easier and more challenging reading, so your middle- and high-schoolers can read the same article, then discuss. There’s even a quiz section for a more formal assessment. Educators can create a classroom and invite students to participate. These are just a few of the resources you will find on our Home Learning Support tab. Please call 608-634-4419 or email westbycircdesk@wrlsweb.org with any questions or concerns and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.