Spring has sprung and Bekkum Memorial Library is filled with activities and resources to help you kick it off with a hop. We still have a few spaces left for our Pysanky Craft program on Saturday, April 6 at 9 a.m. Artist Lori Juno will guide participants in creating their very own exquisite traditional craft, while sharing the history behind Ukrainian egg decorating. This program is for ages 13 and up. Call the library at 608-634-4419 to register you and a friend today!
Celebrate National Library Week with us April 7-13. Bekkum ML joins libraries of all types in celebrating the many ways libraries build strong communities by providing critical resources, programs and expertise. Libraries = Strong Communities is the theme of this annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses. They have public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect. Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s core needs are being met.
Bekkum ML is celebrating National Library Week with treats, a BookFace contest, Guess the Items in the Library game, Match the Selfie to the Shelfie, and a Staff Picks Display. We are also holding a Community Book Drive on Tuesday, April 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4-5 p.m., as well as Friday, April 12, from noon-4:30 p.m. Please drop off good quality, gently used books with no mildew or smoke damage. Donations will be sold at the Semi-Annual Friends Book Sale on Saturday, April 13, starting with the Friends Early Bird sale at 8 a.m. and the regular sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop in to Bekkum at 206 N. Main St., Westby for more info.
