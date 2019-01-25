We have a new group meeting at Bekkum Memorial Library – The Westby Stringers is a writers’ group inviting all aspiring writers, high school and adult, to join them at their informational meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m. The group is looking for writers interested in sharing information about the Westby, Coon Valley and Chaseburg areas. Do you enjoy sharing tales of old times or descriptions of the view from your porch as the animals visit your backyard? How about school events – educational, musical, sports—or current happenings at your business or club? Then this is the group for you! Call the library at 634-4419 for more information or stop in on the 30th.
Former Bekkum board trustee John Sutton has graciously donated to enhance programming at Bekkum Memorial Library. Sutton, along with his grandson Owen, built a display easel for information posters. The easel will be used for the upcoming Carve In 3 at Bekkum April 27, as well as other events. Along with the easel, Sutton carved a wooden bird set for children to practice colors, numbers and sizes. He also created a magnetic farm scene with numerous colorfully carved wooden animals, bringing farm stories to life for little ones. Sutton’s final donation is a set of miniature farm implements and tractors which will surely be enjoyed by burgeoning farmers.
For more new happenings and titles at Bekkum Memorial, follow us on Facebook, call anytime or stop in at 206 N. Main St. in Westby.
