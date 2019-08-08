Having graduated from, had my own children and grandchildren attend, and been a staff member of school districts in our area, I know firsthand what terrific education choices families have in Vernon County. Public or private, all strive to help children grow, with staff who work year round to improve curriculum and expand their students’ interests. Whether it is high school level biology, middle school social studies or elementary music, here at Bekkum Memorial Library we can assist in resources to make your lessons over the top successful. No matter the topic, there are a tremendous wealth of books, kits, games, books on CD, music and videos available for you here and throughout the Winding Rivers Library System, as well as a broader reach to the rest of the state and beyond in the WISCAT system. Our staff is specially trained to create lists of resources, locate them and have them delivered right here for you to easily pick up. Let us demo how to easily search the systems on your own, from the comfort of your home or at your classroom desk. Order items early to preview and decide which ones to use, and then extend the due dates to suit your needs. Bekkum has educator cards with extended due dates and other modifications.
Maybe you are a home-school family, or interested in becoming one? Bekkum M.L. has planned a Home School Resource Trade day for Thursday, Aug. 15, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. We will have some great tips about online resources, as well as the multitude of materials you can use for free right here in our local and statewide systems. Attendees are encouraged to swap with others by bringing resources they no longer use. Resources must be fairly current and in good condition.
Libraries have expanded collections significantly to broaden educational service. A terrific example is the multitude of kits available to discover. Kits can be a combination of books, videos, maps, audios, CDs – even tools, seeds and building sets – on topics as varied as Exploring Outdoor Wisconsin, Diabetes, Green Energy, Mexican Dinner Party, and so many more. Call 634-4419 or stop in at 206 N. Main in Westby for more information on kits.
