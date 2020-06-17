Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

On June 22, our summer reading program will officially start! All ages will be able to sign up for the program on that day, along with participating in a Storywalk through the downtown Westby business area. Directions on how to sign up will be available at the library on the bulletin board or on our Facebook page. Readers will have a chance to win prize packs and participate in raffle drawings. A fun time will be had by all!
We will also be using the month of June to share stories with you “virtually." Each Monday-Thursday at 10 a.m., Ms. Marin, our new Youth Services Coordinator, will be sharing a fairy tale, fable or nursery rhyme on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. Story times will last about 15 minutes and will include a story, STEM project or song/finger play based on the weekly theme. Be ready to hear about Goldilocks, Humpty Dumpty and The Ugly Duckling.
Have you always wanted to join a book club? Here is your chance! Our 4th Friday Editions Book Club will be meeting on our patio on Friday, June 26, at 10: a.m. Since the pandemic has thrown them off schedule for their monthly reading, they will be using this meeting to discuss any good books that they have read, select books for the rest of the year and socialize! They are always looking for new members.
Lastly, we are continuing curbside pickup and will continue through at least the month of June. We may add some more hours for curbside but, at this time, we are not quite prepared to open up to the public. As stated before, we are being very cautious about opening up for the safety of everyone. We will, however, be looking to have some open time for computer use. Watch for more details.
As always, thank you for your patronage. We are honored to serve the Westby area. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us at 608-634-4419.
