It’s that wonderful time of the year – cookie baking, wish list creating, giving to friends, and sharing with family. Bekkum Memorial Library’s Fines for Food is growing ever larger – we’ll be bringing several boxes of items, along with several monetary donations, to Bethel Buttik in the next few days. Remember to stop in and take care of your fines or pay it forward for someone else!
The Annual Bekkum Holiday Night will be held Friday, Nov. 30, from 6-8 p.m in the Bekkum Community Room. Please join us in this terrific free family event with Santa, cookie decorating, a cute make and take craft, and caroling for all the kids, Uncle Joe, Grandma and Dad. We’ll have coffee and hot chocolate and plenty of opportunities for photos and laughs.
Fourth Friday Book Club is taking a little break for the holidays, but we’ll start back up in January. Can you recommend a good book to read or do you have a time or day that would work especially well for you to take part? We’ve had some great suggestions to change up our Book Club, even adding another day or evening, as well as meeting at various venues throughout the Westby area. Have any opinion or ideas? Please go to our online survey at goo.gl/WZ2D7y (the link is also posted on our Facebook page).
New videos waiting for you and yours to share a popcorn/movie adventure: “Pets: Wild at Heart from PBS Nature”; “Dreamworks’ Spirit: Riding Free,” seasons 1-4; and “Peppa Pig: Stars.” In theatrical films we have “An Interview with God” starring David Strathairn; “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” with the sing-along optional edition; and “Skyscraper” starring Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson. You can also learn together with “Cook’s Country Season 10,” “This is Bob Hope,” and “Kingdoms of the Sky: Himalaya, Rockies, Andes” from PBS BBC Earth. Check it out @ Bekkum!
