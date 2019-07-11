Did you know there are programs going on every week at Bekkum Memorial Library that are interesting, informative and purely fun? We organize programs for children that include movement, music, crafting, learning and literature. Speakers, presentations and info sessions for adults and families have also been a large part of our program repertoire.
A new addition to our programming is one of great interest to those looking for a new position, seeking to improve their interviewing skills, or writing a stand-out resume. Starting Tuesday, July 23, Bekkum will host Career/Job Counseling with Myron Daubert of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, a free one-on-one employment assistance service. Myron can assist you with anything employment or career relating including resumes, applications, job searches, career development, LinkedIn, interviewing and so much more. He brings the latest leads on jobs and training options. Whether you’re actively looking for new employment, unsure whether it’s time for a new career, or are wondering what other things you can do with the skills you have — schedule a time to chat and brainstorm with Myron. He’s easy to talk to and very knowledgeable about jobs in our area and beyond. Stop in today for more information or call 634-4419 to schedule a meeting with Myron.
Looking for a good beach read? Grab “I Owe You One by Kinsella,” an irresistible story of love and empowerment about a young woman with a complicated family, a handsome man who might be “the one,” and an IOU that changes everything. In “The Wedding Guest” by Kellerman, a horrified bridesmaid has discovered the body of a young woman, dressed to impress in pricey haute couture and accessorized with a grisly red slash around her neck. These and more romance, inspiration and intrigue can be found on the Red Hot New Cart at 206 N. Main St. in Westby.
