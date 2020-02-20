Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

We’ve got the programs for you at Bekkum Memorial Library. Our second adult story time: Love, Spring & Other Messes is coming up on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. We’ll be showcasing “Rebecca” the 1940 American romantic psychological thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier, it is Hitchcock’s only Academy Award winner for Best Picture and a Gothic tale in black and white. An inexperienced young woman (Joan Fontaine) meets aristocratic widower Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier) at the French Riviera and soon becomes the second Mrs. de Winter. Maxim takes his new bride back to Manderley, his grand mansion by the sea in southwestern England, dominated by its housekeeper Mrs. Danvers, a chilly individual who had been a close confidante of the first Mrs. De Winter — Rebecca — with whom she is clearly still obsessed. With murder, intrigue and twists and turns around every corner, you won’t want to miss this classic film. Hot buttered popcorn, courtesy of Westby Co-op Creamery, and soda available for purchase or pick up a carry-out dinner from one of our terrific local restaurants and make it dinner and a movie.