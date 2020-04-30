Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

As spring is slowly peeking around the corner, it seems we are turning the corner a bit with the COVID-19 situation. Your safety and the safety of our staff is still our paramount concern, and we will be following the Wisconsin Library Association and Winding Rivers Library System guidelines to maintain that level of safety. In the next few weeks we hope to have curbside service planned out and implemented, so be sure to follow us on Facebook @bekkumlibrary and our website wrlsweb.org/westby/ for updates. We will also have information on local electronic boards, WVRQ and WDRT radio stations. Stay tuned!

As I shared last week, the staff have been very busy getting new books, audiobooks and videos ready for you to check out when we are able to open the library itself. The count as of Monday, April 27 was more than 250 brand new items for you and yours to enjoy! Some of the titles we’ve added to the picture book section certainly have celebrating springtime at their core, including “Bird Watch” by Matheson, encouraging young readers to discover the world full of treasures just outside their door. Readers will discover 10 bird species in her beautiful watercolor images. “We Are the Gardeners” by media personality Joanna Gaines and her kids, shows a young family learning to prepare and grow a garden, dealing with the animals who invaded their garden, and how all their hard work finally paid off as they harvested vegetables and flowers – great motivation to get that backyard garden started. “In How to Grow Happiness: A Jerome the Gnome Adventure” by DiPucchio, Jerome and his fellow Garden of Wonder dwellers learn it takes patience, helpfulness and teamwork to make a happiness seed blossom.