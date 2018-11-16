With the weather getting colder, it’s a good time to discover some indoor pursuits at your local library. Here at Bekkum, we are rolling out new titles for young, old and everyone in between. From just released novels to award winning picture books and the latest biographies, if we don’t have it, we can get it quickly from another Winding Rivers Library System location. We also love to order just what you are looking for, so please continue to suggest new things for our shelves.
“The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” is Mitch Albom’s unforgettable sequel of how our lives and losses intersect. “Cowboy on My Mind” is a heartwarming western of a cowboy who gets a second chance with his first love in the rugged beauty of the Montana mountains. International bestseller “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” is a beautiful tale of hope and courage, a story about calculated brutality existing alongside impulsive and selfless acts of love.
On the non-fiction shelf you’ll see “Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits,” actress Reese Witherspoon’s part heartwarming, humorous memoir/homage to her grandmother and part entertainment and cooking guide. “In Pieces,” a haunting, intimate memoir by actress Sally Fields, shares behind-the-scenes highs and lows of her star-studded early career in Hollywood, and the truth of her lifelong relationships—including her complicated love for her own mother.
For the youngest, picture book” Buddy and Earl Go to School” is a laugh-along, as two dogs, who know they can be anything with the right education (even a hot-dog vendor or dentist), head off to school. Young readers loving machines will be absorbed in two new series – “Amazing Trains” and “Seedlings.” Stop in soon and check out new items added daily.
