Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

Our Hot Reads for Cold Nights program has been a huge success. Numerous teen and adult patrons have been enjoying great reads and turning in their reading records for a great mug filled with hot cocoa packets and sweet treats. The program has been so popular we have resupplied mugs more than four times, along with several trips to replenish treats. We will definitely plan on many more participants next year. You have until Monday, March 2, to turn in your record and earn your mug.
We are planning a slight change to the PreK storytime beginning in March. Parents, caregivers, grandparents – all are encouraged to join in with their little ones (infants through 4 years of age) for a program filled with fun stories and learning, movement, music, and easy crafts. We love learning with themes on numbers, holidays, sharing, farm animals and friendship – just to name a few; a different theme every week. Join us at Bekkum on Saturdays, starting Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. Please call 608-634-4419 for more information.