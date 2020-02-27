Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

Our Hot Reads for Cold Nights program has been a huge success. Numerous teen and adult patrons have been enjoying great reads and turning in their reading records for a great mug filled with hot cocoa packets and sweet treats. The program has been so popular we have resupplied mugs more than four times, along with several trips to replenish treats. We will definitely plan on many more participants next year. You have until Monday, March 2, to turn in your record and earn your mug.