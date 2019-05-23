Despite the on and off again showers, participants in the Syttende Mai Kiddie Parade were awarded snacks by Bekkum Memorial Library staff. Invitations were extended to the Bekkum Photo Booth, where revelers could don Norse helmets, Nisse hats, Viking beards and even Thor’s hammer. Photos can be viewed on Facebook @bekkumlibrary. Culminating the Syttende Mai Saturday at Bekkum was the annual visit by the Bluff Country Tale Spinners. Visitors young and old were enthralled by tales of Ole and Lena, Mr. Wiggle and Mr. Waggle and even a troll or two, along with delicious Norwegian flag cookies baked by Hansen’s Country Bakery.
Save the date for Wednesday, May 29, at 4 p.m. as the Just Bookin’ Club meets at Bekkum Memorial Library to discuss some fantasy and science fiction with “Daughters of the Lake” by Webb. Set on the shores of Lake Superior, “Daughters” is the story of two women who reach out to each other across time. One hundred years ago, a love story ended in tragedy and now it’s time for the lake to give up its secrets. Join us to listen in and find out more about our June historical fiction read, “A Reliable Wife by Goolrick.”
With our final youth programs of the school year this past week, along with visits from the Westby Elementary classes, the youth department will take a little break to gear up for A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program, Saturday, June 8, through Saturday, Aug. 3. So no Rock & Read or PreK story time until after June 8. We have a payload of great books, movies, prizes, programs and activities planned for kids ages 0 to seventh grade, so stay tuned to Blast Off with Bekkum!
Bekkum Memorial Library will be closed Saturday, May 25, and Monday, May 27, in recognition of Memorial Day.
