Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

March is Women’s History Month and we have terrific videos and reads for you at Bekkum Memorial Library. Several new titles await you, including “The Book of Gutsy Women” by Chelsea and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Filled with stories of healers, education leaders, earth defenders, champions and ground-breakers, this book will take you on a tour of inspiring women of history. In “Women Who Dared to Break All the Rules,” author Jeremy Scott pays tribute to women who became the change they wanted to see in society — from Coco Chanel, designer of an empire, to Aimee Semple McPherson, the first female preacher in America. Inspire a young person by sharing “Rad Girls Can: Stories of Bold, Brave and Brilliant Young Women” by Schatz and “Rebel Voices: The Global Fight for Women’s Equality and the Right to Vote” by Stewart — from young girls excelling in sports and expressing themselves in the arts to advocating for other girls and women around the globe, these books will intrigue and motivate any age.
Bekkum Memorial Library also has numerous monthly events to inspire young girls and boys, including our After-School Rock and Read program, Tuesdays, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Join our new Youth Program Coordinator Marin Ball as she presents an hour of exploring, learning, literacy and fun, followed by time in the library enjoying new books, games and videos. Coming up on Tuesday, March 17, we welcome PBS Wisconsin for a fun session exploring and creating with STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome to attend.
For our monthly calendar you can always check out our website at www.wrlsweb.org/westby/, or call 608-634-4419 for further information. You’ll get the latest news by liking and following our Facebook page @bekkumlibrary.