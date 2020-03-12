Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

March is Women’s History Month and we have terrific videos and reads for you at Bekkum Memorial Library. Several new titles await you, including “The Book of Gutsy Women” by Chelsea and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Filled with stories of healers, education leaders, earth defenders, champions and ground-breakers, this book will take you on a tour of inspiring women of history. In “Women Who Dared to Break All the Rules,” author Jeremy Scott pays tribute to women who became the change they wanted to see in society — from Coco Chanel, designer of an empire, to Aimee Semple McPherson, the first female preacher in America. Inspire a young person by sharing “Rad Girls Can: Stories of Bold, Brave and Brilliant Young Women” by Schatz and “Rebel Voices: The Global Fight for Women’s Equality and the Right to Vote” by Stewart — from young girls excelling in sports and expressing themselves in the arts to advocating for other girls and women around the globe, these books will intrigue and motivate any age.