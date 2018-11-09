It’s great to see those farmers finally able to get into the fields to harvest food for us all. The hard-working Vernon County dairy, beef and crop farmers have connections to every single person who lives here. There is never a day that goes by that each of us have not benefited from their toils, be it a product you use, job you do or a purchase they have made from you.
Please remember this as you drive behind a combine and also consider sharing the bounty of their talents with others. One way to do this is to join Bekkum in Food for Fines. Have you not checked items out because you have a fine? During the month of November, we are accepting items for canned and packaged goods in place of fines. Each new, unexpired item donated is equal to one dollar off your fine. Some items to consider donating include canned fruits, vegetables, meats and fish, pasta, instant potatoes, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, tissues and even children’s mittens and hats. No fines – consider making a cash donation, as all proceeds and items collected will be distributed to Bethel Buttik. This is a simple, heartfelt way to acknowledge our Vernon County farmers and help others.
You and the whole family can enjoy a local farm product of delicious popcorn drenched with hometown Westby Creamery butter (donated by MiCo Acres Dairy Farm) and a movie for free this Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Bekkum Community Room. Laugh along with Luis and the Aliens as three little aliens crash-land on earth while looking for home-shopping network stuff. Enjoy the adventures as Luis tries to help these troublesome creatures and in turn is saved by them. There will be soda to purchase, so bring Grandma and the neighbor kids for a night of free fun.
