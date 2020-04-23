Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

Closed to the public does not mean our staff is on vacation. We have been working hard to be ready when we are able to re-open safely. We have prepared hundreds of brand-new books, audiobooks and videos – all for you. Be sure to go to our website and log into the catalog wrlsweb.org/westby/ to put these and more fabulous items on hold now. Here are a few of the terrific titles we have added:
If reading about lives of the famous and infamous is your genre, you may want to try “Serving the Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain,” one of the only books to come out of the singer’s inner circle by manager Danny Goldberg. “How to Forget: A Daughter’s Memoir” is a profoundly honest memoir about actress Kate Mulgrew’s return to Iowa to care for her ailing parents. Baseball fans will follow former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig’s more than 20-year career in “For the Good of the Game: The Inside Story of the Surprising and Dramatic Transformation of Major League Baseball.” Other additions to the non-fiction section include “The Hudson River School: American Landscape Artists” by Yaeger, featuring the wonder and grandeur of America’s first landscape painting school with more than 70 full-color reproductions of their works. “The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World” by Melinda Gates is a beautifully crafted call to action for gender equity and empathy. And lastly, “The Lady with the Pen: Elise Waerenskjold” is one pioneer’s pilgrimage to America from Norway in the mid-19th century and a new addition to our Leum Memorial History Corner.
Many of these titles are available in eBook and digital audiobook format through Libby or Overdrive. Simply go to our website Library Links tab wrlsweb.org/westby/home/ and get started! Be sure to call 608-634-4419 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance.
