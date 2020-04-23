Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

Closed to the public does not mean our staff is on vacation. We have been working hard to be ready when we are able to re-open safely. We have prepared hundreds of brand-new books, audiobooks and videos – all for you. Be sure to go to our website and log into the catalog wrlsweb.org/westby/ to put these and more fabulous items on hold now. Here are a few of the terrific titles we have added:

If reading about lives of the famous and infamous is your genre, you may want to try “Serving the Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain,” one of the only books to come out of the singer’s inner circle by manager Danny Goldberg. “How to Forget: A Daughter’s Memoir” is a profoundly honest memoir about actress Kate Mulgrew’s return to Iowa to care for her ailing parents. Baseball fans will follow former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig’s more than 20-year career in “For the Good of the Game: The Inside Story of the Surprising and Dramatic Transformation of Major League Baseball.” Other additions to the non-fiction section include “The Hudson River School: American Landscape Artists” by Yaeger, featuring the wonder and grandeur of America’s first landscape painting school with more than 70 full-color reproductions of their works. “The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World” by Melinda Gates is a beautifully crafted call to action for gender equity and empathy. And lastly, “The Lady with the Pen: Elise Waerenskjold” is one pioneer’s pilgrimage to America from Norway in the mid-19th century and a new addition to our Leum Memorial History Corner.