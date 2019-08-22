Where did our summer go? With back to school advertising filling the airwaves, a bit of cool breeze in the evenings, and final plans for the Vernon County Fair on many exhibitors’ minds, autumn is definitely around the corner. After a brief break in programming, plans are underway for entertaining, informative opportunities for both youth and adults at Bekkum Memorial Library.
After-school programming for kindergarten through fifth grade will be every Tuesday from 3:30-5 p.m. Families are encouraged to practice the walk to Bekkum with their children and find walking buddies. Programs will begin in the Bekkum Community Room, with the last 20 minutes having time for browsing, relaxing reading and browsing in the library. New Youth Program Coordinator Amanda Mesas is planning for loads of fun crafts, great stories, digital skills, active games and amazing experiments and visitors. Join us beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3 for all the fun.
The Bekkum Pre-K Storytime welcomes infants through age 4 on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to bring their little ones for an hour of music, motion, stories and skill building with a hearty dose of laughter built in. We’ve planned plenty of hands-on activity sharing and snacks during this hour open to just our littlest patrons and their caregivers beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Another after-school program will be Movie Fridays, every third Friday of the month from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with Bekkum presenting a free movie for all ages. Kicking off this season on Friday, Sept. 20 is “UglyDolls,” a musical adventure rated PG featuring the singing and acting voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton and Pitbul. In Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Join us for these and more great programs at 206 N. Main Street in Westby.
