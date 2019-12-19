Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

Bekkum Memorial Library is filled with terrific resources to help make your holidays special. The perfect gifts for family and friends are easily in reach. Are you struggling to place an online order? Our staff can help you find the right website while using our many computers or iPads. Looking for the perfect accompaniment to your holiday feast, a savory appetizer or new sweet treat to serve? Try one of the many deliciously beautiful cookbooks in the Winding Rivers Library System. “Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook: Creamy, Cheesy, Sweet, and Savory Recipes From the State’s Best Creameries” covers all the bases – try the wow-worthy mascarpone cheesecake. “Teen Chef Cooks: 80 Scrumptious Family-Friendly Recipes” inspires teens and families to use local, seasonal ingredients to create fun dishes. Let us help you narrow down the more than 2,500 titles, including audiobook, large print and DVD, for the taste you’re missing.