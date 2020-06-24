Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mark your calendars for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the Bekkum Library mural and patio area. This will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. This would also be a great time to check out the amazing mural, if you haven't seen it! It is amazing! All are welcome and social distancing is encouraged.

Adults, are you looking for something to do? Well, we have some exciting programs coming up in July just for you. One of them is our What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum? program. Each Wednesday at 9 a.m. starting July 8, we will be offering coffee and other refreshments on our new patio. While you are relaxing, you can listen and learn with our scheduled guest speaker. Gardening 101 with Jill Schee and Judy Gates is on the agenda for July 8. Plan to come, relax, learn and socialize (distantly, of course).

Another fun event for adults is Thursday Trivia @ the Bekkum. We have two of these nights planned on July 9 and July 23. They will be hosted on our patio. Come and show us what you know! Teams of four will compete for “bragging” rights as winners of Bekkum Library’s first trivia program. Watch for more details coming next week.