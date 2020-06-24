Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

Mark your calendars for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the Bekkum Library mural and patio area. This will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. This would also be a great time to check out the amazing mural, if you haven't seen it! It is amazing! All are welcome and social distancing is encouraged.
Adults, are you looking for something to do? Well, we have some exciting programs coming up in July just for you. One of them is our What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum? program. Each Wednesday at 9 a.m. starting July 8, we will be offering coffee and other refreshments on our new patio. While you are relaxing, you can listen and learn with our scheduled guest speaker. Gardening 101 with Jill Schee and Judy Gates is on the agenda for July 8. Plan to come, relax, learn and socialize (distantly, of course).
Another fun event for adults is Thursday Trivia @ the Bekkum. We have two of these nights planned on July 9 and July 23. They will be hosted on our patio. Come and show us what you know! Teams of four will compete for “bragging” rights as winners of Bekkum Library’s first trivia program. Watch for more details coming next week.
Anyone up for a fun read this summer? We are starting an intergenerational book club -- that means any age can join! We will be meeting on Thursdays in July at 10 a.m. We will have our first meeting on July 9. We will be reading "Fig Newton Summer" by Lisa Olson, an author from Coon Valley. Books will be available at the first meeting. It should be a great read! Extra bonus... the author will come and visit with us after we finish the book. Exciting!
Plans are underway for Phase 2 of our reopening. Our next step is to open for computer and printer use. Until then, please continue to use our curbside pickup service. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to call 608-634-4419.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!