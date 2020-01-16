Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

The cold has finally hit and here at Bekkum we have lots of ways to help you warm up. From now until March 1, all teens and adults (ages 13 and up) are encouraged to join us for Hot Reads for Cold Nights. Stop in anytime to pick up a bookmark and keep track of the books you read – either in print or in audiobook, eBooks and digital audiobooks work too. Just for reading one title, you’ll earn a delicious chocolatey cocoa pack. For reading three titles, you’ll get some Hot Reads for Cold Nights swag — the cocoa pack, sweet treats and a great mug to hold your cocoa, tea or coffee. Just our little way of helping you get through these cold days and nights! For more information, stop in to Bekkum Memorial Library at 206 N. Main in Westby.

Another way to warm up those chilly days and nights is to gather with friends and family for game night. Don’t go out and purchase a game, check out one of the more than 190 video games in the Winding Rivers Library System. Some of the latest titles are available, including “Farcry—New Dawn,” “Madden NFL ‘19” and “Just Dance 2019,” along with lots of classic games like “Super Mario Party,” “LEGO Worlds” and “The Legend of Zelda- Breath of the Wild.” Put any title on hold for easy pick up here at Bekkum.

Of course, you can easily warm up a bitter cold day or night with delicious snacks, soups and meals. The “Taste of Home Skinny Instant Pot Cookbook” and “Bowls: Vibrant Recipes with Endless Possibilities from America’s Test Kitchen” are two that will help you amp up your Big Game spread or last minute “forgot to plan ahead” evening meals with yummy and healthy choices. For more help, call 608-634-4419.

