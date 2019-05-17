I just love sharing what’s new at Bekkum Memorial Library – it changes every day and this week is no exception. A familiar face that has now become a “new” regular to our staff is Alisha Sowle. Patrons will recognize Alisha as the school age youth coordinator in years past. As youth program coordinator, she will be creating fun, educational events and programs for infants through middle school aged children. Please stop in to say hello and grab a list of upcoming events. Do you know an intriguing presenter, fun craft, or a topic that children would find interesting? Ideas for programs are always welcome, call 608-634-4419.
Another new feature at Bekkum is our new patron computer access system. Patrons are encouraged to use their Winding Rivers Library System card to log on. For those infrequent times when the computers are busy, patrons can check in at the circulation desk to be placed in the automatic queue. The queue limits patrons to 60 minutes of use which enables others to access in a timely fashion. Patrons are welcome to enjoy extended use when no one else is waiting.
Have you been waiting patiently on hold for that popular movie or book? Bekkum now has a Lucky Day shelf. With no holds and a seven-day checkout for books, three for DVDs, Lucky Day meets high demands, as these items will not circulate to other libraries. Stop in today to see what’s hot and new.
With new items appearing daily, patrons may find themselves juggling it all. Parents with kiddos who love to get a stack of books, patrons gearing up for a movie marathon weekend – whatever your choices, Bekkum has the solution. Our purple cloth shopping bags, easily found near the front desk and in the children’s section, make visiting the library and scoring a raft of new items a breeze at 206 N. Main St. in Westby.
