“I didn’t know libraries did that!” is a statement we hear all the time at Bekkum Memorial Library. It’s true; we’re not just books anymore. We’ve evolved into an entertainment hub, a social gathering site, and a learning connection. You can try a new craft with a friend, discuss the latest political drama with a neighbor over coffee, get help with your newest technology device, or expand your health and wellness with local experts.
We still provide the newest books, movies and magazines both on site and through the Winding Rivers network of 38 libraries. Individual library collections have also grown to include board games, photography equipment, cake pans and even heirloom seeds, with many unique objects available for you to enjoy. Our staff is trained to help you find the information you need. Real research is much more than typing a few words into a Google search bar and hoping the information you get is accurate and unbiased.
“Librarians are trained to do high-level research, which supports scientists, doctors, lawyers, professors, writers, government officials, and other important professionals every single day. Without the aid of librarians, all of these people would be making decisions without having all of the relevant knowledge they need on their topics.”—Kathy Dempsey, The Accidental Library Marketer. No question is “dumb” and if we don’t know the answer, give us a little time – we relish a good challenge and will find some way to assist you.
So stop in to Bekkum and enjoy a cup of tea, coffee or warm apple cider from our new Friends of Bekkum Coffee Bar. Settle in with the Wall Street Journal or snuggle up with a new book like Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” or Richard Paul Evans’ “The Road Home.” Try a new board game or website. We’re here to help!
