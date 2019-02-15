Bekkum Memorial Library patrons benefit every day from the kindness of others. Our patrons generously give their time, donate money and materials. Can you shelve books, DVDs and magazines? Would you like to prepare craft materials for our children’s programs? Maybe preparing new books or creating displays is your thing. How about sharing a skill in a presentation? Whatever your interest we would love to have your help! Unsure how you can help? We will train you. It’s easy to volunteer at the library, just stop in to fill out a form and we’ll be in touch. Or call us at 608-634-4419 for more information.
We have had numerous donations of wonderful new books, great DVDs, fun games, and books on CD and music for your listening pleasure. We really appreciate Tom and Sharon Sharratt, Paula Olson, Luan Szafranski, Maddie Komay, Cindy Woodward, Kathy Anderson, Pat and Elliot Jensen, Sue Evers, Bev Morgan, Roger Harris, Sammi Winkler, Irene Olson, Donna Smith, Gregg Hoffman, Timothy McKenney, David Wolenec, Julie Caspers Agar, Jennifer Hamilton and Susan Roberts for their generous donations. Not to be forgotten are all our patrons who visit every day and drop some change or bills into the donation can or Friends of Bekkum coffee bar box. Monetary donations this month are going toward the purchase of new items in the crafting section.
We also have patrons who donate in honor of a loved one – to recognize their birthday, their job, a favorite place or their hobby interest. If you are interested in honoring someone with a special book or movie, we are pleased to make suggestions. Please stop in to Bekkum Memorial Library at 206 N. Main in Westby or call 608-634-4419.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.