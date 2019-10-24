We are proud to be part of a very special Coulee Region Pet Therapy program here at Bekkum Memorial Library. Every second, third and fourth Monday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. is Read to Rover time with Amber and her handler Sue. Patrons can drop in during that time or call ahead to schedule a special 10-minute time for your child.
Launched officially in 2005, Read to Rover is designed to support a positive and safe learning environment for young readers. The benefits from Read to Rover are vast – typically showing both improvement in reading skills and comprehension, as well as communication. Children who participate in Read to Rover have developed higher self-esteem, increased confidence and improved relationships with family, peers and teachers. In addition, children with a fear of animals gets the chance to see a calm, gentle pet and, from watching others read and interact, soon want to read to the pet also.
Read to Rover supports and builds literacy in very special ways through the creation of a terrific learning environment, breaking boundaries and opening doors on so many levels. While children go through life being judged, rated, evaluated, graded and tested, with an animal by their side, they are given a sense of acceptance and positive emotions.
Some ways that the program works include the fact that petting an animal can lower blood pressure, heart rate and stress levels. Dogs are great listeners – never laughing or making fun of a struggling reader. Children start to associate reading out loud with fun and anticipation. What we learn is influenced greatly by our emotions. The better we feel, the easier we learn. Books and new words become something exciting to share when you read to a pet. Simply put, Read to Rover builds a love of reading and that is a skill that will last a lifetime. Call 608-634-4419 for more information today.
