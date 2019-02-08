It’s time to rediscover crafting at Bekkum Memorial Library. Join us for Get Crafty sessions – we supply the materials and tools for you to try your hand at different crafts and create fun treasures. Most sessions are geared toward adults. Coming up on Feb. 13 from 3-5 p.m., create a special treasure with Get Crafty Valentines. We’ll have cardstock, ribbon, doilies – everything you need to form the perfect Valentine for yourself or someone special.
Do you already have a craft that is sitting half completed? You just can’t find the incentive to pick it up? It’s always fun to craft with others. On Feb. 21, drop in anytime from 3-5 p.m. for Get Crafty Bring Your Own Craft. Enjoy a cup from the Bekkum Friends’ Coffee Bar (tea, hot cider and chocolate too) and a nice time to chat with other crafters, see what they are working on and get tips on your own craft. Your craft is too large or cumbersome to bring in? Bring pictures to share with others. BYOCraft is a fun monthly get together to plan on attending.
While you are crafting, give audiobooks a try. We have books on CD and Playaways – a little handheld player with earbuds and battery included – no stereo needed. We can also help you get started with the free online digital audiobook state system Libby. Libby has over 7,800 audiobooks and we keep adding the newest and best every day. There are novels, biographies, even how-to craft books for you to enjoy. You never enjoyed reading books as a kid and still don’t? You just might be a better listener – try audiobooks. For our latest titles and new happenings at BML, follow us on Facebook, call 608-634-4419 or stop in at 206 N. Main St. in Westby.
