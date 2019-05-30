We are excited to announce the Bekkum Memorial Library summer reading program of A Universe of Stories! Beginning Saturday, June 8, readers of all ages are encouraged to stop in and get started on an out of this world summer of great programs, books, movies and more! Save the date for Monday, July 8, as experienced stargazer and astronomy educator John Heasley with Driftless Stargazing LLC presents a fascinating program — Sharing the Starry Skies. We are also planning other numerous youth and adult programs, along with prizes galore for all ages infants through seniors and everyone in between. Stop in starting June 8 to get your passport to a Universe of Stories!
We have had some wonderful items donated to the library in the past months, including children’s and adult fiction, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs and music CDs. Sharyn Hosemann donated numerous items for our Bekkum Cares Basket which holds all those little things that can help out a harried parent with a handful – items like diapers, toddler toys and treats, and even onesies for those times when you just need a helping hand. Coordinated by Robin Hosemann, the Bekkum Cares Basket is available any time at the front desk, just ask!
Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to the following patrons and visitors for sharing items with Bekkum ML: Sandra Wardwell, Lori Stellner, Genece Quinn, Irene Olson, Jennifer Hamilton, Mark Laube, Sammi Winkler, Alice Olson, Nathan Cummings, Dana McCauley, Janae Mills, Tanner Heinz, Robin Hosemann, Terry Jerome, LeRoy & Sherry Reno, Lynn Ekum, Gerald B. Olson, Cinda S. Woodward, Lindsay Tuszynski and Susan Roberts. Please stop in to 206 N. Main St. and enjoy the new items donated by these great friends. If you would like to make a donation in honor of someone special, please stop in or call 608-634-4419.
