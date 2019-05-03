Despite Mother Nature’s last swing at the Coulee Region area, more than 100 visitors and carvers gathered at the Bekkum Community Room,Saturday, April 27.
Carvers from towns in Minnesota, Wisconsin cities such as Madison and right here in Vernon County displayed their wares and shared their skills with young and old at the annual Carve in 3 at Bekkum.
“I liked the cat pen that lady was making and she gave me this to try,” Payton Pedretti gleefully shared while displaying a carving tool and balsam wood.
The featured carver was John Overby of Dry Creek Carvings who also donated the grand prize drawing. Several other carvers donated carvings for giveaways, and David and Sally Nye at Fan Carver’s World presented a carving book for the giveaway. Also supporting the event was Philip Strand – American Family Insurance, Helvie Knives and Flexcut Carving Tools.
The Friends of Bekkum group provided a delicious lunch of barbecues, chips, coffee and milk, with Westby Co-op Creamery donating squeaky fresh cheese curds. Cookies and bars were provided by John Sutton. Sponsoring the event were Danny Helgerson and the Bekkum Library Board of Trustees. Also appreciated is the Bekkum library staff for sharing information with patrons in the weeks leading up to the big day, and the numerous patrons who not only shared the event, but also attended with family and friends. Many thanks are extended to all who attended with a save the date for the 4th annual Carve In on April 25, 2020!
If the weather kept you from attending the aforementioned event, please stop in and check out one of the many carving books we have at Bekkum Memorial Library. Dr. Roger Hatlem has generously donated several fine books from his personal collection. Check out those or try one of the more than 150 books on carving in the Winding Rivers Library System.
