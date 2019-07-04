With the initial rush of summer vacation gently easing into July, families are looking for activities and events to keep everyone busy and enjoying their break. Bekkum continues their Universe of Summer Reading program with many events for young and old. There are still plenty of weekly prizes to win in both the youth program and teen/adult program – just stop in for more information.
Weekly programs for youth include the Wednesday, 10 a.m. Pre-K Storytime with music, movement, crafts and treats all coordinated for infants through 4-year-olds and their caregivers. Join us weekly in July for themes such as Colors, Stars, How Things Feel and Robots. Also on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. is our partnership program with the UW-Extension, Bekkum Readers 4-H SPIN group, an hour and a half of exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities for kindergarten through sixth grade.
Special upcoming Universe youth activities include make and take crafts like Rocket Ships (all this week) and Constellations Craft (July 8-13). Are your kids too busy to make the crafts here at Bekkum? These activities are specially packaged for you to grab and go – and create at home in your own time. Just laugh at Family Movie Night, with a showing of “Lego Movie 2, the Second Part” on Friday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m. Or create something new with The Universe Lab, open for kindergarten through sixth-graders on Tuesday, July 16, as we create Alien Slime at 1:30 p.m.
Finally, universe explorers of all ages will enjoy Giant Steps: When Humans First Journeyed to Another World, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, on Monday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. John Heasley of Driftless Stargazing LLC will present an exciting night of discovery and wonder for all ages. There’s always a Universe of activities at 206 N. Main St. in Westby!
