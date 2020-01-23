Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

With the chance of icy weather, there is a possibility a program may be forced to cancel, or the library may unfortunately close early or open late. Please listen to WVRQ and WDRT radio for all our weather-related updates. You can also follow us on Facebook @bekkumlibrary for the latest news. A good rule of thumb – if school is canceling after-school activities, Bekkum is canceling after school-programs for kiddos’ safety, too. We’re taking a break now, but the After School and PreK youth programs will continue starting in February, so stay tuned!

Save the date for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. and adult story time at Bekkum. We’ll be hosting a viewing of the Golden Globe winner for Best Comedy/ Musical: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (rated R) starring Best Actor winner Brad Pitt. Director Quentin Tarantino brings us Rick (Leonardo DeCaprio), a western TV star whose fame has faded. Rick tries to return to his glory in a Hollywood that’s passed him by but spends most of his time chumming around with his buddy and stunt double Cliff (Pitt). And to make things a little more interesting, Rick lives next to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate, whose lives are forever altered by the Manson family. Westby Co-op Creamery is providing the butter for our free popcorn and we have soda available for purchase.

Do you enjoy working with children? Bekkum is looking for energetic, outgoing people to work with our Pre-K (infants through 4 years) and after school (kindergarten through sixth grade) groups. Maybe you prefer the littlest ones or just the school-age kiddos or would like to work with both groups – we’re flexible, as is the day of the week! Check out our website at www.wrlsweb.org/westby/, call the library at 608-634-4419, or stop in at 206 N. Main St. in Westby for more information on how to work with our terrific team.

