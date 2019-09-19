Bekkum Memorial Library will be hosting a very special health literacy program this coming Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. in the Bekkum Community Room. “Dr. Google” – Finding Health Information You Can Trust is a free 90-minute educational program developed by Wisconsin Health Literacy. The program helps adults use the internet to find reliable health information. Participants will learn how to tell which websites are good and practice searching different health topics. The program includes:
- Searching for health information that can be trusted
- How to read a webpage – finding quick facts and key points
- How to tell if the information you found is from a good source
- Finding sites in other languages
- Differences between using a computer or mobile device
- Local places to use the internet
- Using other online resources for your health
Each participant will get to use an iPad or laptop during the program to practice searching for health information and help will be provided. Participants can also bring their own laptops or tablets to use during the program. Space is limited, so please call 634-4419 today to reserve a seat for you, your spouse and a friend or two.
This project is supported by the National Network of Libraries of Medicine – Greater Midwest Region. Developed resources reported in this program are supported by the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health. We are very excited to be able to offer this program for our community in the hopes of helping you become more aware of good online information and how to eliminate the fluff or just plain incorrect sources for your good health.
