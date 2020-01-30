Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

We had a wonderful turnout for the beginning of our second-year partnership with PBS Wisconsin. Our focus, as part of a two-year grant, is to provide research-based STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities for grades PreK through sixth inspired and supported by PBS KIDS media. Activities spark interest in topics and provide support for hands-on investigations and engineering challenges. We also incorporate interactive reading, digital game discovery and make available numerous books, videos and games from the massive Winding Rivers Library System collection all topic related. Children attending the January session eagerly worked in groups or individually explored the materials and shapes needed to create a floating boat and predicted which boats would sink or float before testing them. Participants got to take their creations home and continue to explore. We will be partnering with Westby Elementary School during the month of February on PBS programs, and the next session at Bekkum M.L. will be Tuesday, March 17, 3:30-5 p.m. For information on how your child can ride the bus to Bekkum, please call the elementary school.