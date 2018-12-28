Let’s get moving in January! The term mindfulness has been heard increasingly in education, mental health and information circles. A growing body of scientific research shows the benefits of mindfulness and its positive effects on mental health and well-being. Practicing mindfulness has been shown to improve attention and reduce stress, as well as increase one’s ability to regulate emotions and feel compassion and empathy.
Bekkum Youth Program Coordinator Robin Hosemann will present Mindful Movement for Kids, eight sessions of yoga-inspired movement and mindfulness activities for kindergarten through fourth grade to beat the winter blahs. This is an inclusive and accessible program for children of all abilities and needs. Sessions will begin Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 3:30-4:45 in the Bekkum Community Room and will follow every Tuesday through Feb. 26. Mats will be provided, and children should dress in comfortable clothing. Children must have a release form to participate and parents/guardians should stop in or call soon to register their child, as space is limited. Please call 634-4419 with any questions.
A search of the Winding Rivers Library System online catalog shows more than 355 items related to mindfulness. Some interesting titles include “The Trauma-sensitive Classroom: Building Resilience with Compassionate Teaching,” in which the author shares classroom-tested, compassionate teaching practices that support students’ healing, build their resilience, and create safe places for them to learn. “Breathe,” a children’s book, presents a collection of illustrated exercises to help little ones become aware of their breath and their body. Finally for the crafter, “Mindful Beads : 20 Inspiring Ideas for Stringing and Personalizing Your Own Mala and Prayer Beads, Plus Their Meanings,” discover the stories and meanings behind 20 types of beads, and learn how to instill your own beads with significance, protection and promise. Order these and many other items regarding mindfulness, health and wellness any time at Bekkum.
