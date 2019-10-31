Isn’t it great to share with others an interesting article or novel you read, or maybe an audio-book you listened to? I know I love to hear what our patrons are reading, as it helps me select new books for Bekkum’s collection. This week I’d like to present a patron book review by Beverly Morgan. Bev, a Bekkum M.L. patron and avid reader, chose the book “Black Iron Mercy” by Eric Schlehlein to share with all of you in the following review.
Eric visited Bekkum Memorial Library… to introduce his book. It is about some Wisconsin men who served for the Union Army in the Civil War. For the talk he had portraits of some of the soldiers, in uniform, who served in the Sixth Wisconsin, in the Iron Brigade and lived around the Hillsboro- Wonewoc area. This enhanced my reading and made it easier with a connection to these soldiers. The story begins twenty years after the war, with the main character, Arlis Jenkins, looking up a buddy. Then it reverts to his early days, growing up with his family who lived in Mineral Point, near the mines. We read about his childhood, trauma, love and loss, and “escape” into the army, with details of his induction at Camp Randall.
Arlis’ postwar gripe, that Wisconsin’s role in winning battles was ignored, is corrected when the story reprises the Iron Brigade’s actions in the battle at Gettysburg. This detailed account of the July 1863 fights, and the very heavy losses of life, are the rich central nugget of the novel and are well and passionately told. It also gave it narrative depth and enriched the portrait drawn of Arlis.
This novel reads easily and held my attention with its warm, personal style. These are a group of people whose lives you can remember long after the last page has ended. Stop in at 206 N. Main in Westby for more great books and movies on the American Civil War.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.