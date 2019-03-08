Bekkum is striding into March and spring with loads of programs for all ages! This week has Family Movie Night on Friday, March 8, at 6:30. Join us for the main feature “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.” Sgt. Stubby, based on a true story, is about a plucky Boston terrier who becomes part of the U.S. Army’s Yankee Division of World War I. Accompanying the division to the Western front, Stubby learns about teamwork, communication and courage, becoming the most decorated war dog in American history. Bring the kids and their friends to enjoy hot, buttered popcorn and a few PIXAR movie shorts. Soda is available for purchase.
Besides hundreds of animated movies, Bekkum M.L. and the other libraries in the Winding Rivers Library System have thousands of DVDs for you to choose from with new releases arriving daily. Whether you enjoy classic cinema with actors like Laurence Olivier or Greta Garbo, musicals such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Easter Parade,:” or documentaries, foreign films, and television series, we have just the film for your evening enjoyment.
Another upcoming fun, family opportunity is Community Game Night on Saturday, March 9, from 4-8 p.m. at Westby Coon Prairie Church. This free event has card and board games, including several provided by Bekkum M.L. including Forbidden Island and Trivial Pursuit. Did you know there are over 70 board and card games to try in the Winding Rivers Library System? Request a few games today for your own perfect family tech free night.
Be sure to save the date for our upcoming Friends of Bekkum Spring Book Sale on Saturday, April 13. Do you have books you’d like to donate to the sale? We are planning three community drop off days the week before the sale – Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, April 9, 11 and 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.