In our efforts to provide the community information that is timely, in a wide variety of topics by local experts, Bekkum Memorial Library is partnering with the Viroqua Food Co-op. Are you looking to save money? Would you like to learn ways to provide nutritious, healthy meals on a budget? Save the date for Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. as Bjorn Bergman presents Shopping @ the Co+op on a Budget. This fun evening event will take place in the Bekkum Community Room, so bring a friend. Refreshments provided.
Looking for a comfortable place to work on your current craft? Stop by Bekkum’s Reading Nook on Thursday, March 21, from 3-5:30 p.m. for Get Crafty: Bring Your Own Craft Day. Bring your handiwork and invite your friends. It’s the perfect place to chat, enjoy coffee, tea, hot apple cider or cappuccino from the Friends of Bekkum beverage bar. Held every third Thursday, BYO Craft Day gives you an excuse to work on that craft and enjoy viewing what others are creating.
Be sure to check out the Red Hot New Cart for the latest items purchased just for your enjoyment. A new addition to the Wisconsin shelf—“Colors of the Firestorm” is the gripping story of the 1871 massive fire in Peshtigo when fire tornadoes whipped across 3,400 square miles. Learn the fourth most-used language in the United States with “Signing Made Easy,” including exercises and drills for increased comprehension.
“The Pope: Francis, Benedict and the Decision that Shook the World” is the fascinating and revealing tale of the unprecedented transfer of power in the Catholic church and the book behind the upcoming Netflix feature film starring Anthony Hopkins. Enjoy these and other new items at 206 N. Main St. in Westby.
