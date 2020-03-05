Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

It’s time to try a new craft at Bekkum. Join us on Thursday, March 12, for Card Crafting with Kathy. From 10 a.m. to noon we will be creating hand-crafted cards using wallpaper samples, cardstock and thread. Samples are available for viewing at the library or on our Facebook page @bekkumlibrary. Spaces are limited for this class as we need to have enough supplies, so call the library at 608-634-4419 to sign up by Tuesday, March 10.

One Book, One School, One Community has arrived in Westby. This joint venture between Bekkum Memorial Library and Westby Area School District encourages the entire community to read and share the book “Pippi Longstocking” by Astrid Lindgren. Westby Elementary kicked off the month-long program on Feb. 28 with copies of books for students provided by Wal-Mart, Westby Area School District and Bekkum Memorial Library.

Beginning March 5 and every Thursday in March from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the Pippi Party continues at the Bekkum Community Room. All ages are welcome to join in on the book-based fun, including learning the Schottische, pancake mania, crazy knee-high creations, tea party etiquette and Map It with iPads. It’s a perfect short evening to share some fun with your family, grandchildren and neighbors. One Book, One School, One Community wraps up on March 26 with a showing of the classic 1969 “Pippi Longstocking” movie starring Inger Nilsson. Please call or stop in at 206 N. Main St. in Westby for details.

