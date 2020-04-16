Bekkum Memorial Library: Off the Shelf

As we all struggle to find a temporary “new normal” during this uncertain time, Bekkum Memorial Library is still here to help you in any way we are able. Whether you have a question about local services, help getting your computer to work the way you want, or are looking for an online link to free books, audiobooks or videos, we are your go-to for help. Staff are available to assist via email at westbycircdesk@wlrsweb.org or simply call 608-634-4419 Monday through Thursday and leave a message. We will return your call or email promptly – no question is too simple or complex – that’s what we do!

Have you had a chance to check out the additions to our website www.wrlsweb.org/westby/? On our Library Links tab, you’ll find easy access to keep reading during your stay at home time. Just select Overdrive for computers and laptops or Libby for Smartphones and tablets. All you need is a library card to get started. Don’t have a library card yet? E-Library card registration is now available, just select the link on the homepage and fill in the form. We can get you checking out great eBooks, digital audiobooks and videos in no time! Due to a recent grant, the online system has been able to add approximately 2,000 new titles, add additional copies which fulfilled about 18,000 holds immediately, and provide about 500 unlimited access (no holds) titles. If you haven’t tried the Wisconsin digital library yet, this recent influx is a wonderful excuse to check out all that it can provide for you.