Bekkum Memorial Library is continually working to provide patrons of all ages with wonderful resources at no cost to you. Besides the weekly new magazines and newspapers we provide, we have numerous digital resources we can help you access – resources which normally cost hundreds of dollars, but which you can access free just by having a Winding Rivers Library card or simply because you live in the state of Wisconsin.
Oftentimes you hear “just Google it” when looking for information. The trouble with Google is you get a massive amount of suggested sites to match your search – many of which are biased, filled with advertising or completely incorrect. From personal interest to educational research, BadgerLink provides Wisconsin residents with licensed trustworthy content not available from free search engines like Google. You can find historical photos and documents, fix it yourself with auto repair manuals, live a healthier life with health information and medication guides and read newspapers from across the state, nation, even the world. Stop in to Bekkum M.L. anytime with help getting started or log in from home at badgerlink.dpi.wi.gov/ .
New movies at Bekkum Memorial Library include “Night School” starring the ever-funny Kevin Hart; PBS’s “Native America: First Peoples, Ancient Civilizations, Enduring Cultures”; the action filled “Robin Hood”; “The Old Man and the Gun” based on the true story of a 70-year-old San Quentin escapee, starring Robert Redford; and “Widows,” about a group of strong women who take matters into their own hands after their criminal husbands are killed, starring Viola Davis. Travel back nearly a quarter century to 1995 Miami, and groove as the Rolling Stones rock the stage in “Voodoo Lounge Uncut,” which includes two CDs to enjoy. Find these and more at 206 N. Main St. in Westby or call 634-4419.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.