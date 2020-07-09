Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Thank you to the almost 60 people who came out to the ribbon cutting for our new mural and patio. Sarah Pederson of Lucid Painting did a fantastic job on the mural. She even included some special words and items in the painting for us. See what wonders you can discover by stopping by and checking it out!
Speaking of checking out, the library is continuing with curbside on demand pickup. Once you get a notification that your item(s) are in the library, you may stop by the library between 3 and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Call when you are in the parking lot and we will bring your items outside to the cart by our front door.
On another note, since our closure in March, we haven’t been charging fines for overdue items. However, now that things are getting on a somewhat normal schedule, fines will begin accruing starting on Monday, July 13th. You may return your items anytime in our book return. Please remember that once returned, your item will need to be quarantined for three days before being checked in. This means you may not see returned items removed from your account immediately. Thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate our services during these uncharted times.
Last, but not least, plans are in the works for a Pop-Up Movie night @the Bekkum. Yes, you heard that right. We will be showing a movie outside in our parking lot between Westby City Hall and the library. Movie will be shown on the night of July 16 starting at dusk. Make plans to bring your chairs, blankets, snacks, etc. Watch our Facebook page for more details. So exciting!
@the Bekkum—Week of July 13
Wednesday, July 15
9 a.m.—What’ Brewing at the Bekkum?
6:30 p.m.—Mother Goose Storytime with Ms. Marin
Thursday, July 16
10 a.m.—All Ages Book Club—Author Lisa Gammon Olson Presentation
1:30 p.m.—Fairytale “Book Bug” Bookmobile—Westby Pool area
3 p.m.—Fairytale “Book Bug” Bookmobile—Westby Methodist Church
4:30 p.m.—Fairytale “Book Bug” Bookmobile—Lone Oak View Trailer Park
Dusk—Pop-Up Movie Night @the Bekkum
