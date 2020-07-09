Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thank you to the almost 60 people who came out to the ribbon cutting for our new mural and patio. Sarah Pederson of Lucid Painting did a fantastic job on the mural. She even included some special words and items in the painting for us. See what wonders you can discover by stopping by and checking it out!

Speaking of checking out, the library is continuing with curbside on demand pickup. Once you get a notification that your item(s) are in the library, you may stop by the library between 3 and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Call when you are in the parking lot and we will bring your items outside to the cart by our front door.

On another note, since our closure in March, we haven’t been charging fines for overdue items. However, now that things are getting on a somewhat normal schedule, fines will begin accruing starting on Monday, July 13th. You may return your items anytime in our book return. Please remember that once returned, your item will need to be quarantined for three days before being checked in. This means you may not see returned items removed from your account immediately. Thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate our services during these uncharted times.