Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

@ the Bekkum
Yes, you read that right. With all the new and exciting things happening at the Bekkum Library, we are changing the name of our weekly newspaper article. The new name better explains all the things we have going on at the library besides books. We hope you like the name change and the new things happening @ the Bekkum!
Happy Fourth of July. In honor of the holiday, the Bekkum Library will be closed on Saturday, July 4. Enjoy the weekend!
Have you had a chance to check out the new storywalk in downtown Westby? The featured story is Snoring Beauty and it’s a good one. The story starts at the library bulletin board and then heads downtown. Enjoy a walk with your family while reading this fun story!
PS—You can even earn tickets for the end of the summer raffle!
Besides the summer reading program and the storywalk, we have even more fun planned at the library. First, for our little kids, plan to attend Mother Goose Storytime at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. Ms. Marin has some fun things to share with you. We will meet on the patio. Social distancing is encouraged, masks are welcome.
Next, in conjunction with the Westby School District, The Fairytale “Book Bug” bookmobile will be traveling the streets. We are inviting all kids to come visit us, hear a story and check out some great kids books! See below for times and stop locations.
And don’t forget to study up for our Trivia @ the Bekkum, which will be held on the nights of July 9 and 23. Teams of four are welcome to take on the challenge. Does your team have what it takes to win? We will be taking registration for this event. Call the library at 634-4419 to reserve your table. A fun time will be had by all!
Last, but not least, our curbside pickup has a few changes. Patrons will now be notified by phone, text or email when their book is in at the library. You no longer need to make an appointment to pick up your book. Stop by the library anytime during curbside pickup days, which are Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call when you arrive and we will bring your materials out to the cart by the door for you to pick up. If you have any questions, call 634-4419. As always, thanks for your patronage! We appreciate it!
@ the Bekkum—Week of July 6
Wednesday, July 8
9 a.m.—What’ Brewing at the Bekkum? Gardening 101 with Jill Schee and Judy Gates
6:30 p.m.—Mother Goose Storytime with Ms. Marin
Thursday, July 9
10 a.m.—All Ages Book Club—“Fig Newton Summer” by Lisa Gammon Olson
1:30 p.m.—Fairytale “Book Bug” Bookmobile—Westby Pool area
3 p.m.—Fairytale “Book Bug” Bookmobile—Westby Methodist Church
4:30 p.m.—Fairytale “Book Bug” Bookmobile—Lone Oak View Trailer Park
7 p.m.—Trivia @ the Bekkum
