Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

And don’t forget to study up for our Trivia @ the Bekkum, which will be held on the nights of July 9 and 23. Teams of four are welcome to take on the challenge. Does your team have what it takes to win? We will be taking registration for this event. Call the library at 634-4419 to reserve your table. A fun time will be had by all!

Last, but not least, our curbside pickup has a few changes. Patrons will now be notified by phone, text or email when their book is in at the library. You no longer need to make an appointment to pick up your book. Stop by the library anytime during curbside pickup days, which are Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call when you arrive and we will bring your materials out to the cart by the door for you to pick up. If you have any questions, call 634-4419. As always, thanks for your patronage! We appreciate it!