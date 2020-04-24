Bookworm Buddies by Becky (copy)

TITLE: “Go Out in Joy!”
AUTHOR: Nina Herrmann
This true story is told by a hospital chaplain based on her personal experiences with children at the University Hospital Center in Chicago. Prior to this job she had been a TV reporter. Why did she change careers?
To watch a child dying or struggle daily with a severe handicap is pain that isn’t describable in Nina’s opinion. The children taught her “life is beautiful” and “one can overcome tragedy." They also taught her love never ends. Her own strength, wisdom, and faith grew stronger through these 13 children whose stories she shares with the reader. The people in the book are real, therefore care was taken to protect their identities and privacy.
What was it like for Nina the first day entering the hospital as a chaplain? Was she prepared to face tragedies and death ? Would she be strong enough to support the families and the sick children? Had the 12-week course prepared her for this experience? In a moment of crisis Nina discovered that as long as a human being is present to offer support and to offer faith she could do that too.
She found the staff meetings helpful and informative because they discussed the status of each child and the family. Stages of parental feelings on a child’s death are shock at first, then anger, bargaining, despair, acceptance, and often guilt. She shared several stories such as 5-year-old Ethel who died at the hospital as the parents were undressing her. What caused this sudden death? Could it have been prevented or prolonged? Lindsay and Riann died from brain surgeries. What were the surgeries for? Why did they die? Was it medical errors?
Of the 13 stories shared eight of those children did not survive. Did Nina serve all these families? Were these children terminal? Nina’s own faith grew stronger through her personal contacts at the hospital, and she learned that to find God’s love through sorrow is to go out in joy.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!