Bookworm Buddies by Becky (copy)

TITLE: “Go Out in Joy!”

AUTHOR: Nina Herrmann

This true story is told by a hospital chaplain based on her personal experiences with children at the University Hospital Center in Chicago. Prior to this job she had been a TV reporter. Why did she change careers?

To watch a child dying or struggle daily with a severe handicap is pain that isn’t describable in Nina’s opinion. The children taught her “life is beautiful” and “one can overcome tragedy." They also taught her love never ends. Her own strength, wisdom, and faith grew stronger through these 13 children whose stories she shares with the reader. The people in the book are real, therefore care was taken to protect their identities and privacy.

What was it like for Nina the first day entering the hospital as a chaplain? Was she prepared to face tragedies and death ? Would she be strong enough to support the families and the sick children? Had the 12-week course prepared her for this experience? In a moment of crisis Nina discovered that as long as a human being is present to offer support and to offer faith she could do that too.