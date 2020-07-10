Bookworm Buddies by Becky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TITLE: “If I Had My Life to Live Over”

AUTHOR: Sandra Martz

This book is a collection of 43 poems and 19 stories taking the reader from childhood to adulthood through old age, reminding us that our options are limited and extended by personal belief systems, our culture, age, and gender. Lessons we can learn include "It is never too late to ask for forgiveness” and “Life is too short for everyone so enjoy each day as though it is your last.....” I will share just a few of the short stories with you.

The first one is entitled "Holy Places," and is the story of Stephie and Jeff who are sophomores in high school. When Stephie learned she was pregnant, Jeff joined the military with his parents signing for him since he was too young to enlist on his own. Their parents were very supportive of Stephie and baby David. Jeff returned from military early because of injuries from friendly fire. Did Stephie finish high school? Did Jeff and Stephie continue their relationship when he returned home? What were his injuries? How did he react when he first met his son?