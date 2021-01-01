Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Christmas Remembered"
AUTHOR: Ben Logan
You have probably heard of Ben Logan as an author but did you know this about him: Ben and his brothers, Lee and Laurance, served our country as sailors following their dad’s footsteps. After World War II he struggled as a young writer in New York’s Greenwich Village and eventually shipped out as a merchant seaman. He lived and studied in Mexico, helped build bridges in Alaska, worked as a magazine editor and film writer for Ford Motor Company, was a film and TV writer and producer of documentaries and later he taught creative writing. From all these experiences writing was his dream and goal in life. His younger brother Junior died at the age of 24 as a result of kidney disease and problems. Ben married and raised two daughters and one son who all stayed in the New York and Delaware area. On with his Christmas story now...
As a kaleidoscope shows random fragments and patterns Ben’s mind is also an instrument of magic as he reflects on past Christmas events with his family in Wisconsin. Where in Wisconsin did they live? Events included gathering of food from the cellar for a special Christmas dinner, watching a bright red cardinal on a pine branch, tree decorating, taking down tobacco from the shed for stripping, sledding and skating with his siblings, the dog tripping over the three and redecorating it once again, lights in the fields at night as families worked late, smell of popcorn, cookies and cocoa, sundogs in the west, and helping Dad pick out the “perfect” Christmas gift for Mom. These are unending bits and pieces of Ben’s childhood and treasured memories of family. Do you recall some of these same memories?
Receiving catalogs in the mail was exciting times for the entire family, as they took turns dreaming of what they would like from these many wish books. One Christmas his parents gave Ben and his brothers money to order from the catalogs. What did the boys order? Did the parents order anything for themselves? Ben remembered in detail the year presents did not come at all. Why? What happened? What was Ben’s special Christmas wish that year? For days the boys had run out to meet the mailman but never a package arrived from their ordering! Was the order not placed?
On the day before Christmas Ben’s job was always to deliver cookies to the neighbors who were lonely, elderly and truly enjoyed Ben’s visits. Each place invited him in for treats and a nice long visit which Ben enjoyed as much as they did.
Blizzards were the heart of winter in Wisconsin then and as they are today. Some things don’t change. It was on such days the family enjoyed games, cards or reading together. His mother always kept a collection of books stored for these special days. Despite all the activity there was loneliness, too, especially the Christmas of 1937 because his mother had passed away. From what? Every year after that sadness the siblings returned to their home but never the same without Mom there and Ben said, “Women make Christmas happen.” Many of the traditions his family experienced were carried forward with his own children.
Christmas on a ranch in Mexico was exciting for Ben since it was his first visit there but also it was scary for him. Why? Who was Mama Grande? How did Ben meet his future wife Jacqueline? How did Christmas in our state compare to the long Christmas season in Mexico? Ben advises us readers to share Christmas memories, too.