Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Receiving catalogs in the mail was exciting times for the entire family, as they took turns dreaming of what they would like from these many wish books. One Christmas his parents gave Ben and his brothers money to order from the catalogs. What did the boys order? Did the parents order anything for themselves? Ben remembered in detail the year presents did not come at all. Why? What happened? What was Ben’s special Christmas wish that year? For days the boys had run out to meet the mailman but never a package arrived from their ordering! Was the order not placed?

On the day before Christmas Ben’s job was always to deliver cookies to the neighbors who were lonely, elderly and truly enjoyed Ben’s visits. Each place invited him in for treats and a nice long visit which Ben enjoyed as much as they did.